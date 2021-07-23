Suspect arrested on suspicion of fraud in twist to rape allegations against hip hop star Kris Wu

A suspect has been arrested by police in China on suspicion of fraud in Kris Wu's case. ― Picture via Instagram/ kriswu

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 ― A suspect has been arrested by police in China on suspicion of fraud in connection with the case of hip hop star Kris Wu.

According to the police, Wu and his accuser, influencer Du Meizhu had both been scammed after transferring money to the suspect with the surname Liu.

Investigations by police found that Du had been invited by one of Wu's agents, a woman surnamed Feng, to the celebrity's home on December 5, 2020 as part of their recruitment exercise for his music videos.

Du was said to have drank alcohol and ended up having sex with Wu the next day.

Wu later transferred 32,000 yuan (RM20,884) to Du on December 8, 2020.

The duo's relationship continued until April this year.

In June, Du and one of her friends decided to expose her relationship with Wu to gain online popularity, according to the police as reported by Global Times.

Liu took advantage of the situation, and pretended to be one of the girls who was sexually assaulted by Wu to win Du's trust, and get further details of Du's interactions with Wu.

Liu then used the information to blackmail Wu's team while pretending to be Wu's lawyer to cheat Du.

Police said Liu has confessed.

On claims of Wu having sex with underage girls, policthe authorities said investigations are still ongoing.

It was previously reported that Du had accused the 30-year-old Wu of raping more than 30 other women, including herself and two underage girls, during an interview with NetEase Entertainment.

She alleged that Wu had preyed on aspiring young women dangling work opportunities to bait them into being alone with him.

As a result of the allegations, at least 15 brands, including luxury car brand Porsche and streaming platform Tencent Video, have cut ties with Wu and three companies affiliated with him have been closed.

The end of the star’s endorsement deal with Tencent Video is significant as the big-budget costume drama The Golden Hairpin starring Wu was funded by the platform.

Insiders have said that the ruckus could cause Wu a loss of over 500 million yuan (RM327.3 million).