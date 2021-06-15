‘Zoom Zoom Room’: Join Joanne Kam, Bibi K Poh, Kumar and Sharul Channa this Father’s Day

Be entertained by the comedy of the quartet this Sunday from the comfort of your homes. — Picture courtesy via Joanne Kam.

PETALING JAYA, June 15 — Have a laugh or two with some of Asia’s best stand-up comedians online on this Father’s Day.

Starring Malaysia’s Joanne Kam and Bibi K Poh and Singapore’s Kumar and Sharul Channa, in a show hosted and produced by Channa, the online show Zoom Zoom Room was named after the once iconic club Boom Boom Room that was once a spotlight for these stand-up comedians in both countries.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Kam said that it was important to bring cheer to Malaysians especially during the national lockdown.

“As comedians, we want to spread laughter to chase one’s blues away even if it’s for a while.

“It is also a meaningful time for all of us comedians (except Channa) to get back together as we were once a part of the famous KL and Singapore’s Boom Boom Room.

“And the show was really Channa’s idea to do something with her Malaysian comedian friends and so she reached out to Bibi and me.”

“It will be a live zoom session so we hope everyone’s internet connection is strong for the show and be ready to laugh out loud,” she said.

Kam added that the upcoming show is a special one to her as all the comedians have also worked with her in past productions such as Super Kam 2, Singapore’s Laugh You Long Time, Laugh Die You and Queens of Asia.

According to Kam, there will also be a Question and Answer session where anyone can ask questions to any of the four comedians during the live zoom show this Sunday.

Tickets are priced at SG$30 (RM93.12) per person and the show will start from 7.30pm till 9pm.

Anyone interested to purchase tickets can head over here.