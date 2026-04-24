KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained a former director of a telecommunications company for allegedly submitting documents containing false particulars to a development financial institution to secure approval for a loan of about RM200 million.

According to a source, the male suspect, in his 70s, was arrested at 10.35am today when he turned up to give a statement at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

“Preliminary investigations found that the suspect is believed to have acted in collusion with several individuals who were charged earlier and committed the offence in 2012,” the source said.

Meanwhile, MACC senior director (Special Operations) Datuk Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

He said the suspect will be charged this Monday, at a Kuala Lumpur Court. — Bernama