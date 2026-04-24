KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — From a supersonic jet to cardboard drones, some of the world’s most cutting-edge defence tech landed in Kuala Lumpur this week, offering a rare look inside a fast-growing global industry.

Here are some of the technologies that caught Malay Mail’s eye at the 19th Defence Services Asia (DSA) and National Security (Natsec) Asia 2026 exhibition:

Turkiye’s supersonic Hurjet

The single-engine supersonic Hurjet, one of the crown jewels of Turkish Aerospace Industries, made its debut appearance in Malaysia on the ground floor of the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec).

The Hurjet, which made its first flight in 2023, is designed to replace ageing trainer fleets while supporting the transition to fifth-generation fighter aircraft.

The aircraft measures 13.6 metres in length and 4.1 metres in height, with a wingspan of 9.5 metres.

Turkish Aerospace Industries president and chief executive officer Mehmet Demiroğlu said the Turkish Armed Forces — the second-largest military in Nato — will receive Hurjet deliveries in 2027, while the Spanish Armed Forces are expected to begin receiving the fleet in 2028.

Currently in the testing phase, the jamming-resistant Hunterex-Dark and Hunterex-Fibre drones are designed for offensive covert operations. — Picture by Dhesegaan Bala Krishnan

Hungary’s kamikaze mini-drones

Drones stole the limelight more than the big guns, with dozens of companies competing to showcase their indigenous technology to global militaries.

One standout on display in a quiet corner on the third floor was the all-black Hunterex kamikaze mini-drones from Hungary.

Developed over a year ago, the jamming-resistant drones come in two variants: the Hunterex-Dark and the Hunterex-Fibre.

The Hunterex-Dark is designed for night operations, featuring an integrated thermal camera and night vision systems, while the Hunterex-Fibre is built with fibre optics and marketed as having an advanced spoofing system.

Currently in testing, according to the company, both models are suited for offensive covert operations in challenging terrain.

The AirKamuy 150, built from standard cardboard, is a military-grade drone, which the company said is currently deployed by the Japanese Navy. — Picture by Dhesegaan Bala Krishnan

Japan’s cardboard combat drones

Forget carbon fibre or titanium — one Japanese company presented military-grade drones made from cardboard.

The AirKamuy 150, built from standard cardboard and coated with a water-repellent layer, can be assembled on site in just five minutes, much like origami.

Priced at only US$2,500 (RM6,000), AirKamuy Inc chief engineer Naoki Morita said the low-cost drones are 90 per cent cheaper than fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and can fly twice as long as typical electric multicopters.

He also said the drones, developed in 2024, can carry payloads of up to 1.5kg for offensive missions and are currently deployed by the Japanese Navy.

Nesa Havacilik business development specialist Salih Selek presents tactical oxygen generators developed after a devastating earthquake struck Turkiye in 2023. — Picture by Yusof Isa

Turkiye’s tactical oxygen generator

Turkiye-based Nesa Havacilik ve Mühendislik A.Ş. showcased its latest tactical oxygen generators, which draw in surrounding air and convert it into high-purity oxygen for immediate medical use.

Weighing around 60kg, the equipment was developed about a year and a half ago and is said to be among the most portable oxygen converters currently available.

Nesa Havacilik business development specialist Salih Selek said the company began developing the equipment after an earthquake that struck Turkiye in February 2023 hampered the transport of oxygen cylinders to field hospitals.

“Currently, we have two models — one that generates oxygen on-site for medical use and another to refill oxygen cylinders.

“The equipment operates on electricity and can dispense oxygen for four people at any one time,” Salih explained.

Military eyewear from Taiwan, which QEF Design said was tested using fragment-simulating projectiles and actual shotguns fired from 20 yards (approximately 18m), on display at the exhibition. — Picture by Dhesegaan Bala Krishnan

Taiwan’s ballistic-resistant eyewear

Fancy military-grade spectacles? Taiwan-based QEF Design has rolled out an array of stylish eyewear designed to withstand ballistic fragments.

QEF Design project manager Catalina Lai said the company has been producing military eyewear that meets the American ballistic eye protection standards of MIL-PRF-32432A since 2014.

Lai said the spectacles can be manufactured within 60 to 90 days and were tested using fragment-simulating projectiles and actual shotguns fired from 20 yards (18 metres).

If it wasn’t already obvious, the glasses will not protect you from a headshot — but they could help shield against shrapnel, with style.