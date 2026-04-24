KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — A military officer suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol in connection with a fatal crash at KM1.9 of the Maju Expressway yesterday has been remanded for five days until April 28 to assist investigations.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said the remand order was issued by Magistrate Guftan Nor Asyikin Murlikamal following a police application under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

“The remand application was made at 10.45am today at the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters remand room and was allowed for five days from today until next Tuesday (April 28),” he said in a statement today.

Police received a report on the crash at 5.38am yesterday involving a Perodua Alza used as an e-hailing multi-purpose vehicle and a Ford Fiesta.

Initial investigations found the Ford Fiesta, driven by the 31-year-old military officer, was believed to have entered the opposite lane before colliding with the Perodua Alza driven by a 41-year-old man who was ferrying two passengers from Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Mohd Zamzuri said a 22-year-old Bangladeshi male passenger died at the scene from severe head injuries.

Another passenger, a 20-year-old Bangladeshi woman, was injured and is receiving treatment at Kuala Lumpur Hospital, while the e-hailing driver also sustained head injuries.

The Ford Fiesta driver and a 36-year-old local female passenger were also injured in the accident.

Mohd Zamzuri said a breathalyser test on the Ford Fiesta driver showed a reading above the permitted limit, while a urine screening test returned negative. — Bernama