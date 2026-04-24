JOHOR BAHRU, April 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government is in talks with its Iranian counterpart following reports that two Malaysian fuel-carrying tankers are stranded and facing restrictions shortly after exiting the Strait of Hormuz.

He said the government is also negotiating with Iran to enable the two vessels to pass through safely.

“The issue will be discussed immediately after earlier Malaysian ships were granted safe passage by the Iranian government, and a personal assurance by the country's president himself.

“One ship has arrived (in Pengerang, Johor), another is about to arrive and enter Malaysian waters.

“The two affected vessels that have already exited (the Strait of Hormuz) are still facing several restrictions.

"So, we are negotiating because the approval has been given," he told reporters after Friday prayers at Masjid Bandar Permas Jaya here today.

Also present were Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim, who accompanied the prime minister.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said there was another Malaysian ship stranded due to technical damage.

He said the vessel is currently docked at a port in the Strait of Hormuz.