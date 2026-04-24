SINGAPORE, April 24 — The 85-year-old British woman at the centre of a Netflix documentary, where she is accused of conning multiple people, including her own son, has been hit with 34 new charges for fraud and cheating here.

Dionne Marie Hanna now faces a total of 39 charges in the city-state, The Straits Times reported.

The case gained international attention after the Netflix documentary, which aired in March 2025, detailed her alleged ruse.

The documentary showed Hanna meeting London-based pastry chef Graham Hornigold in 2020, claiming to be his long-lost mother.

She allegedly told him she was linked to the Brunei royal family and was terminally ill with cancer, using the money he gave her to fund a lavish lifestyle.

In a bizarre twist, a DNA test later proved that she was, in fact, his biological mother.

In Singapore, Hanna allegedly employed a similar strategy, claiming she would distribute wealth from her supposed connection to the Brunei royal family to her victims.

According to charge sheets, she solicited money by promising to make large donations to local institutions, including S$3 million (RM9.3 million) to Masjid Khalid in Joo Chiat and S$2 million to Mawar Community Services, a non-profit organisation.

Following the release of the documentary, Singaporean police received a number of reports and arrested Hanna on March 28, 2025.

She was initially charged with five counts of fraud, with the 34 new charges handed down on April 24, 2026.

For each charge of fraud by false representation, Hanna faces a potential sentence of up to 20 years in jail, a fine, or both.