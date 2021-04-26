Social media users up in arms after Chadwick Boseman snub in Oscar's Best Actor category

Boseman's snub for an Oscar for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom left many fuming — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — The organiser of this year’s Oscars has come under intense criticism after the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman did not receive a posthumous Oscar.

Observers had initially thought Boseman would be given the Best Actor award for his role as Levee in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom after the organiser moved the award to the end, away from tradition where the ceremony ends with the announcement of Best Picture.

Sir Anthony Hopkins however was announced as the winner for his role in The Father, USA Today reported.

Boseman, who died of colon cancer in August last year, had picked up a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award and Critics Choice Award for his performance in the musical drama.

Taking to Twitter, social media user @blockbustedpod described the ending as “MAXIMUM chaotic energy.”

“Every single indication felt like they moved around the categories so that Chadwick Boseman would win best actor at the very end of the show. And then Anthony Hopkins wins, doesn’t give a speech, and they roll credits,” they tweeted.

Joining the chorus of criticism, comedian @CyrusMMcQueen tweeted: “A dying man gives the performance of a lifetime... The last performance of his lifetime... Leaves it all up there... and you don’t give him the trophy?!”

Writer Keah Brown said Boseman “doesn’t deserve whatever bait and switch that was. His memory will be honored regardless.”

Matthew Levy posted that the ending channeled 2017’s chaotic Oscars envelope mix-up: “Chadwick Boseman not winning the Oscar has to be a ‘Moonlight’ mix up scenario.”

MSNBC’s Joy Reid wrote the Oscars had a “Game of Thrones style ending.“ She added, “Andra Day and Chadwick Boseman were robbed... #Oscars.”

Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas also chimes in where he tweeted: “Respect to Anthony Hopkins, but the Academy whiffed.”

“Chadwick Boseman as Levee Green will be remembered well into the future.”