KUANTAN, Dec 17 — Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has shut down the electricity supply in several areas of this district following continuous rain and flooding.

In a Facebook post, TNB announced that the substations affected due to the power shutdown include Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Seri Damai, Seri Damai Sejahtera 1 and 2, Lorong Seri Damai Jaya 9, Jalan Seri Damai Jaya 1/13, and Mat Kilau.

“The power shutdown is for the safety of local consumers,” the post read.

TNB also advised the public not to turn on electrical appliances if the plugs or power sockets are wet or dirty.

As of 12 noon, the JKM Infobencana application recorded 2,860 flood victims from 889 families taking shelter in 29 temporary relief centres across Kuantan, Maran, and Rompin. — Bernama