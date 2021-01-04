BTS member Jungkook buys lavish home worth RM28.19 million in Seoul

Jungkook spent billions of won on the luxury home. — Picture from Instagram/bts.bighitofficial

PETALING JAYA, Jan 4 — BTS’ youngest member Jungkook is making headlines after dropping billions of won on prime real estate in Seoul.

Korean news portal Etoday reported that Jungkook, 23, bought a single-family home in the luxurious neighbourhood of Itaewon for 7.63 billion won (RM28.19 million) last November.

The two-storey house was built in 1976 and spans 230.72 square metres.

Jungkook’s new home is also a 10-minute drive away from BTS’ dormitory in Hannam The Hill which is South Korea’s most expensive apartment complex.

Itaewon is known for being the home of Korean A-listers like pop star Rain and his actress wife Kim Tae-hee.

Various foreign embassies are also located in the area, making it a popular residence for diplomats.

Jungkook previously sold his high-rise apartment in the Seoul Forest in October last year for RM7.57 million.

The Dynamite singer bought the unit in 2018 but did not reside in it at any time, preferring to live with his fellow BTS members at Hannam The Hill instead.

He continues to reside there while his Itaewon home is chartered by an unnamed foreign company.