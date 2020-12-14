Sasi The Don back with new single offering a twist to a classic nursery rhyme

Sasi The Don to drop his new track 'Humpty Dumpty' on December 18. — Photo courtesy of Sasi The Don

KUALA LUMPUR, December 14 – Malaysian reggae singer, Sasi The Don is set to release his latest single titled Humpty Dumpty from his upcoming album My Second Wave.

According to Sasi, the track is an injection of positivity for the year 2020 which has proven to be a trying year for all.

“As many corporations and individuals alike fall, we will come back stronger than before and unlike the nursery rhyme, we will put back it all together again and rise up to the top once again.

“Music is like an anthem and this song is the remedy to inspire us all to do the next big thing,” Sasi said.

Humpty Dumpty is expected to drop with its music video where Sasi collaborated with local bookstore, BookXcess for the shooting of the music video.

“The video shoot for Humpty Dumpty video became larger than life as we teamed up on an amazing collaboration with BookXcess at its venue Sunsuria, Setia Alam.

“All our existing ideas went out of the window as the premises inspired a storyboard from scratch for me to recreate more magic in bringing such fun and colours into it, there is even a horse starring in it!”

Sasi's daughter, Shanaiya Lakshmi will also make an appearance in the 'Humpty Dumpty' music video. — Photo courtesy of Sasi The Don

The music video will also feature Sasi’s own daughter, Shanaiya Lakshmi along with his nieces and his friends’ children.

Humpty Dumpty which will also feature 24-year-old Klang based artist Eli and it is set to release on December 18.

This marks the first single to be released from his upcoming album My Second Wave which was produced under Sasi’s own record label, Tuff N Loud Worldwide.

Sasi was recently nominated for the Carribean Afro Music Awards (CAMA) for Best International Act which will be held in the United Kingdom next year.