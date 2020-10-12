BTS leader RM alienates mainland Chinese fans with ‘insensitive’ comments about Korean War (VIDEO)

RM’s comments on the Korean War did not go down well with Chinese social media users. — Picture via YouTube/On Demand Entertainment and Reuters

PETALING JAYA, Oct 12 — Chinese social media users are demanding an apology from K-pop stars BTS after their leader RM gave what has been described as a “one-sided” statement on the Korean War.

RM, 26, made the comments during an acceptance speech for the General James A. Van Fleet Award, which was given to BTS by The Korea Society to honour the group’s contributions to positive relations between South Korea and the United States.

During his speech, RM paid tribute to the “history of pain” shared between the two countries and highlighted the “sacrifices of countless men and women” whose lives were lost due to the conflict.

“This year’s Korea Society 2020 Annual Gala is especially meaningful as this year marks the 70th anniversary of the Korean War.

“We will always remember the history of pain that our two nations shared together and the sacrifices of countless men and women.

“After 70 years, the world we are living in is much closer than before, and boundaries and many aspects are getting more blurry than before,” RM said during The Korea Society’s virtual annual gala.

His comments triggered backlash amongst Chinese social media users who accused the group of being “insensitive” and “insulting” towards China.

Chinese state-affiliated media outlet The Global Times reported that Chinese nationals were unhappy over the group’s “one-sided attitude” to the Korean War and claimed that RM’s statement “negates history.”

The search term “BTS insults the Chinese” also trended on China’s largest social media platform Weibo yesterday.

The group’s label Big Hit Entertainment has yet to respond but brands that previously roped in BTS as celebrity ambassadors have axed the boyband’s promotional materials in China to avoid getting caught up in the controversy.

Tech company Samsung has removed the BTS Edition Samsung Galaxy S20+ smartphone from its Chinese website while sportswear brand Fila has deleted a Weibo post announcing BTS’ endorsement of its products.

The Korean War was fought between North Korea and South Korea from 1950 to 1953, with the North supported by Chinese and Soviet Union troops and the South backed by the American military and the United Nations.

The fighting ended after the Korean Armistice Agreement was signed on July 27, 1953, but no formal peace treaty was ever made, thus placing the two countries in a frozen conflict.