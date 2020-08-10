Latest BTS film ‘Break the Silence’ to be screened in selected GSC, MBO cinemas Sept 10 onwards

The band's 2019 film ‘Bring the Soul’ will be also screened for a limited time at GSC cinemas from August 28 to August 30. — Picture courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Malaysian fans of K-pop sensation BTS will be able to catch the supergroup’s anticipated feature film Break the Silence: The Movie in selected GSC and MBO cinemas from September 10 onwards.

The film’s Malaysian distributor Nusantara Seni Karya Sdn Bhd made the announcement via a media release over the weekend after the South Korean band shared details of the film’s release on Friday.

The band’s fourth film centres on their first international stadium tour, giving fans and audience unprecedented access to each band member.

The film follows each member behind the curtain, as they candidly share untold personal stories.

BTS’s Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour which included Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Sao Paulo, London, Paris, Osaka, Shizuoka, Riyadh and Seoul saw the band topping the Billboard Boxscore.

They also made history by being the first Korean group to perform at Wembley Stadium.

The film is directed by Park Jun-soo, produced by Big Hit Three Sixty and distributed by Trafalgar Releasing.

“We’re delighted to partner with Big Hit Entertainment on the release of Break the Silence: The Movie, which gives fans extraordinary access to both their first international stadium tour and all seven members of BTS,” Trafalgar Releasing chief executive officer Marc Allenby said.

“We look forward to welcoming the ARMY back to cinemas for a fourth time for this must-see BTS big screen experience.”

Meanwhile, BTS’s 2019 film Bring the Soul: The Movie will be screened for a limited time from August 28 to August 30, only at GSC cinemas and fans will be able to catch an exclusive sneak peek from the latest film.

Bring the Soul raked in US$24.3 million (RM102 million) at the box office and sold 2.55 million tickets across 112 territories worldwide.

Tickets for Break the Silence: The Movie will go on sale on August 13.