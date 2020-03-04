Da’i Farhan’s wife charged with defrauding customer of RM10,000 for halal certificate, health ministry recognition

Noorainul Naqim Mohd Radzi, also popularly known as Dr Aireen, was charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code (KK) for cheating. — Picture from Instagram/@farhanmutawwif

PETALING JAYA, March 4 — The wife of scandal-ridden preacher Nik Ahmad Farhan Nik Mohamad or Da’i Farhan faced charges of defrauding a woman in the Kuala Lumpur magistrate’s court today.

Noorainul Naqim Mohd Radzi, who is also widely known as Dr Aireen, pleaded not guilty before magistrate Wong Chai Sia, Harian Metro reported.

According to the charge sheet, the accused committed fraud from December 21, 2017 to February 26, 2018 at 9-2-1 Nuri B Group, Taman Keramat, Wangsa Maju where she urged Norsiha Aala to hand over RM10,050 for a halal certificate and recognition from the Health Ministry for Norsiha's products.

The accused was charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code (KK) for cheating which is punishable by imprisonment of up to one year and not exceeding 10 years with whipping and fines.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Wan Ahmad Hakimi Wan Ahmad Jaafar offered a court bail of RM10,000.

Defence counsel Sheik Abdullah Abdul Malik appealed to the court to reduce the bail as his client was the sole breadwinner of eight children between the ages of five and 19.

“The accused’s husband is also in court today to serve as a guarantor,” he said.

The magistrate then ordered the accused to pay bail of RM4,000 and set April 3 for submission of documents.

Nik Farhan, who is the second season winner of TV3’s religious programme Da’i, declined to comment further.

Harian Metro had previously reported that Noorainul was arrested by the authorities at her office in Desa Melawati in Kuala Lumpur after allegedly cheating a customer.

The victim had been dealing in 2017 with the accused who promised to administer the halal certificates of Islamic Development Department and Health Ministry certificate for herbal products. The victim felt cheated as no process was carried out until last year.

No stranger to controversy, Noorainul and Nik Farhan made headlines late last year when the married celebrity preacher claimed he had to turn down 18 proposals from women.

But his efforts proved futile when he met the 19th woman, Noorainul, during a pilgrimage to Mecca.

The Kelantan-born preacher was accused by his first wife Fatin Nurul Ain, who was pregnant with their second child at the time, of marrying the single mum of eight in secret in Mecca.

After marrying Noorainul, Nik Farhan then divorced Fatin by sending her a WhatsApp voice note.