Priyanka Chopra Jonas to join ‘Matrix 4’ cast

LOS ANGELES, Jan 29 — Actress and international beauty icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is reportedly the latest star to be joining the cast of the highly-anticipated next instalment of The Matrix.

According to Variety, the Indian megastar — who is also soon set to appear in Citadel, an Amazon event series from Avengers: Endgame directors The Russo Bros — is in final talks to join the cast of the untitled fourth film in the Matrix saga, which will be directed by co-creator Lana Wachowski.

While details about her prospective character are yet to be revealed, what is certain is that Chopra Jonas will be joining a raft of well-known names on the film, which includes both franchise veterans and newbies alike, including: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Neil Patrick Harris.

The Warner Bros and Village Roadshow film has been in fight training for weeks for production start, with shooting to begin imminently in Northern California, and the final flick scheduled to bow theatres on May 21, 2021. — AFP-Relaxnews