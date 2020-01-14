Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra to captivate audience with revolutionary tales

Russian conductor Stanislav Kochanovsky will lead MPO this weekend. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) will enthral the audience with works by renowned composers this weekend at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP), KLCC.

The concerts will open with five overtures by Beethoven.

All overtures were composed over a fifteen-year period and were written for performances preceding stage works such as Coriolan Overture, King Stephen Overture, The Ruins of Athens Overture, Consecration of The House Overture and Egmont Overture.

The overtures are imbued with themes close to Beethoven’s heart; music that confronts issues of individualism, courage and heroic struggle.

The second half of the concerts will feature Symphony No. 12 by 20th century composer, Shostakovich.

Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra presents a dramatic programme dubbed Revolutionary Tale. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

The work was inspired by the Bolshevik Revolution in 1917 and dedicated to the memory of Vladimir Lenin, the leader of the revolution.

It is a symphony of triumph, representing the success of the revolution.

The MPO will be led by Russian conductor, Stanislav Kochanovsky.

Chief Conductor of the State Safonov Philharmonic Orchestra, he is considered as one of the brightest and most promising young conductors.

He has collaborated with numerous renowned orchestras such as Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, St. Petersburg Philharmonic, Royal Stockholm Philharmonic and Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra.

He returns to the DFP’s podium after his last appearance last year for the MPO’s Queen of Spades concerts.

Join the MPO in this revolutionary journey on Jan 18 and 19 at 8.30pm and 3pm respectively.

For ticket charges and more info, surf over here.