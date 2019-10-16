Siti Nurhaliza calls out imposters using daughter’s name to peddle products on Instagram

PETALING JAYA, Oct 16 — Popular singer Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza has warned her Instagram followers not to be duped by accounts claiming to represent her 18-month-old daughter, Siti Aafiyah Khalid.
Malaysia’s pop queen slammed those who were conducting online businesses using her daughter’s likeness, adding that she often receives messages from fans who would report the accounts to her.
“I strongly urge everyone not to take advantage of Aafiyah’s name. There are hundreds of accounts doing this.
“I want to emphasise once again that Aafiyah does not have an official Instagram account and I hope you will not be swayed if someone tries to misuse her identity, sell you products that are not from my business, or use the account for immoral purposes,” she wrote on Instagram.
The Kau Takdirku singer also appealed to online vendors to “do business honestly” and not use her daughter’s name or likeness without permission.
Attached to her post were screenshots of the offending accounts, one of which labelled itself as “official” with a picture of the toddler as its main profile photo.
Several of Siti’s followers agreed that something had to be done and encouraged her to pursue legal action against the accounts.
“This is not good business ethics,” wrote celebrity chef Nisa Bakri.
“Just sue them, Datuk. People like this always take advantage of others,” said @hafapifizafah.
Terlalu banyak akaun yang menggunakan nama anak saya, Siti Aafiyah, saya juga mendapat aduan daripada peminat-peminat saya yang prihatin apabila instagram yang menggunakan nama Aafiyah digunakan untuk perniagaan pelbagai barangan dan sebagainya. Gambar di atas adalah salah satu akaun yang menjual produk menggunakan akaun bernama Aafiyah dan produk tersebut bukan daripada perniagaan saya. Saya sangat bermohon agar jangan mengambil kesempatan di atas nama Aafiyah apatah lagi terdapat beratus-ratus akaun di atas nama Aafiyah. Saya di sini sekali lagi ingin menegaskan bahawa Aafiyah TIDAK MEMPUNYAI AKAUN INSTAGRAM dan saya berharap anda tidak terpedaya jika ada yang menyamar atau menjual produk bukan dari perniagaan saya ataupun menggunakan akaun tersebut untuk tujuan-tujuan tidak baik. Berniagalah dengan jujur dan jangan menyalahgunakan nama Aafiyah.