Siti Nurhaliza calls out imposters using daughter’s name to peddle products on Instagram

The singer was ticked off by irresponsible business owners who used her daughter’s name and likeness without permission. — Instagram/ctdk

PETALING JAYA, Oct 16 — Popular singer Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza has warned her Instagram followers not to be duped by accounts claiming to represent her 18-month-old daughter, Siti Aafiyah Khalid.

Malaysia’s pop queen slammed those who were conducting online businesses using her daughter’s likeness, adding that she often receives messages from fans who would report the accounts to her.

“I strongly urge everyone not to take advantage of Aafiyah’s name. There are hundreds of accounts doing this.

“I want to emphasise once again that Aafiyah does not have an official Instagram account and I hope you will not be swayed if someone tries to misuse her identity, sell you products that are not from my business, or use the account for immoral purposes,” she wrote on Instagram.

The Kau Takdirku singer also appealed to online vendors to “do business honestly” and not use her daughter’s name or likeness without permission.

Attached to her post were screenshots of the offending accounts, one of which labelled itself as “official” with a picture of the toddler as its main profile photo.

Several of Siti’s followers agreed that something had to be done and encouraged her to pursue legal action against the accounts.

“This is not good business ethics,” wrote celebrity chef Nisa Bakri.

“Just sue them, Datuk. People like this always take advantage of others,” said @hafapifizafah.