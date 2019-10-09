Julia Child documentary coming from ‘RBG’ pair

The first ever Julia Child Award was given to Jacques Pépin, who worked closely with Child. ― Picture courtesy of Jacques Pépin

LOS ANGELES, Oct 9 ― The American chef who popularised French cuisine in the 1960s and ‘70s, Julia Child, is to be the subject of a new documentary feature from the directors behind 2018 award-winner RBG, according to Variety.

Ten years ago, Meryl Streep gave an Oscar-nominated performance as Child in double-layered drama Julie & Julia.

The movie told the story of a food blogger, Julie Powell, who decided to cook her way through Julia Child’s seminal 524-recipe Mastering the Art of French Cooking in a year.

Now, having profiled Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and scooped an Emmy win and an Oscar nomination of their own in the process, Betsy West and Julie Cohen are turning their documentary attentions to the culinary giant.

As well as a chef and an author, Child became a distinctive television personality, hosting ten seasons’ worth of groundbreaking cooking show The French Chef.

Thanks to her public profile, West and Cohen will be able to use on-camera footage, as well as interviews with colleagues, friends, and the chefs she inspired, per the announcement carried by Variety.

Food will also have a headline role, with Cohen advising that people should not go to the theatre hungry: “We’re going to have food cinematography that’s quite different than anything you’ve ever seen,” she teased.

West and Cohen have partnered up with RBG producer CNN Films, and the documentary division of the Brian Grazer and Ron Howard production company, Imagine Entertainment (Rush, A Beautiful Mind, and the Da Vinci Code movies).

Filming is to be completed in 2020 ahead of eventual release.

It’s a second Child project in development, with HBO understood to be developing a series with Joan Cusack of Toy Story 4, Shameless and In & Out to play the famous chef. ― AFP-Relaxnews