DUNGUN, Jan 2 — The body of the second victim who drowned at Pantai Sura Tengah yesterday was reportedly found early this morning, bringing the search and rescue operation to an end.

According to New Straits Times, Dungun Fire and Rescue Station chief Shahrizal Samsuddin said the body of Mohd Fazir Shafie, 37, was discovered at about 12.35am, roughly one kilometre from where he was reported missing.

“The victim’s body was found stranded along the shoreline by rescue teams and was confirmed dead by a medical officer before being handed over to the police for further action,” he reportedly said, adding that the operation concluded at about 1.10am.

District police chief Superintendent Maizura Abdul Kadir also later reportedly confirmed the recovery.

The victim’s body was taken to Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital in Kuala Terengganu for an autopsy, after which it will be released to the family for burial.

The incident occurred at about 10.27am yesterday when Mohd Fazir Shafie, 37, attempted to rescue his sister Nor Baizura Shafie, who was swept away by strong currents while swimming during a family picnic at Pantai Sura Tengah.

Nor Baizura’s body was recovered yesterday.