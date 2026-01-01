PUTRAJAYA, Jan 1 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has refuted claims circulating on social media that health clinics are no longer accepting walk-in patients.

The ministry said that while consultations are primarily by appointment, health clinics continue to accommodate walk-in patients, particularly in emergencies, for the elderly, and for those with limited access to technology.

“Patients without an appointment will still be attended to, but will need to undergo the assessment (triage) process first,” the ministry said in a post on its official Facebook page today.

According to the MOH, walk-in services will continue to ensure fair and equitable access to treatment for all segments of society.

“MOH fully understands that access to technology varies for each individual,” the post said. — Bernama