SINGAPORE, Jan 2 — Singaporean Mandopop star JJ Lin has broken his silence on what he describes as “premeditated and coordinated smear campaigns” after confirming his relationship with Chinese influencer Annalisa, marking the first time in his 22-year career that he has publicly acknowledged a partner.

The 44-year-old singer surprised fans on December 29 when he shared a photo on social media showing himself with Annalisa and his parents while celebrating his mother’s 70th birthday. The post quickly drew intense online attention — and scrutiny — with Annalisa, also known as Qiqi, reported by various outlets to be aged 23 or 24.

Two days later, on December 31, Lin posted a reflective year-end message that, while largely focused on the conclusion of his three-year world tour, was widely seen as a response to the rumours and backlash surrounding his newly public relationship.

“Beyond the music and milestones, 2025 also brought many tests — moments of heartbreak, helplessness and growth,” Lin wrote in English and Chinese.

“My life beyond the stage and music was intrusively scrutinised and deliberately misrepresented.”

The Mandopop icon revealed that he had chosen to stay silent initially while his team looked into the claims being circulated online.

“I had remained reticent while my team worked on verifying some incidents, which turned out to be premeditated and coordinated smear campaigns,” he said.

“False narratives were spread and lines were crossed, causing harm to my loved ones and myself, including my fans, who stood by me.”

Lin added that the situation had made it difficult for him to freely share personal moments with friends and supporters.

“Anyway, I am grateful that now I have more clarity, and would like to remind every friend who truly cares about me — when faced with emotionally charged narratives online that seek to provoke and divide, please remain clear-minded,” he wrote.

“There is no need to stay trapped in stories written by others. We can choose to move forward.”

Striking a calm, reassuring tone, the singer also offered words of encouragement to those navigating their own struggles.

“May we never forget how we got here, and be gentle and kind. May we all learn to step away from meaningless online exhaustion, and protect the calm and steadiness of our hearts,” he said, adding:

“Place your energy where it truly matters. Take good care of yourself. Live each day well.”

Lin also used the post to reflect on his recently concluded world tour, which began in Singapore in November 2022 and wrapped up in Beijing in July 2025 after 104 shows.

“From JJ20 to JJ20 Final Lap, these three years of world touring have felt like a long, profound journey,” he wrote.

“To stand on the biggest stage of my life, walking side by side with the best of you — my fans, my comrades, my kindred spirits — this dream was fulfilled by all of us, together. For that, I am deeply grateful.”