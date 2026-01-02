KUCHING, Jan 2 — Police arrested a 38-year-old man yesterday in connection with the fatal beating of a stray cat following a video of the incident going viral two days prior.

Kuching police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the incident is believed to have occurred at a Jalan Astana laundrette, where the stray was brutally beaten with a piece of wood.

“Initial investigations confirmed the suspect’s involvement in the incident. He also tested positive for drugs when he was arrested,” Alexson said in a statement.

He said the man was arrested in front of a mall at Jalan Semariang.

The case is being investigated under Section 428 of the Penal Code, which provides for up to three years in prison, or a fine, or both upon conviction.

The brutal video went viral on Tuesday, prompting a concerned netizen to lodge a police report at the Tabuan Jaya police station on Wednesday. — The Borneo Post