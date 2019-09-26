Singaporean singer and actor Aliff Aziz attends religious classes to build self-esteem after divorce

Actress Bella Astillah and Singaporean actor and singer Aliff Aziz called it quits in May. — Instagram/bellaastillah and aliffaziz91

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Singaporean actor and singer Aliff Aziz is rumoured to be attending religious classes to build a strong self-esteem and strengthen his spirituality following the end of his marriage with singer and actress Bella Astillah.

Quoting his ex-wife Bella, mStar reported that Aliff’s previous problems have left him feeling less confident when dealing with the public.

“Alhamdulillah, I see Aliff is getting better and he is taking religious classes in Singapore,” said Bella, whose her real name is Dayang Nabellah Awang Astillah.

“For me, it’s a good thing and it can lead to good things too.

“When we do good, Allah will respond with good things. But that’s all I know about him,” she added.

The couple were divorced on May 16 in Kuala Lumpur after Aliff was caught red handed cheating several times.

They both tied the knot in September 2016 and share a two-year-old son Mohamad Ayden Adrean.

Aliff also is due back in court back in the republic on Oct 1 for theft charges after allegedly stealing one million Rupiah (RM302) and SGDUS$300 (RM908) from an Indonesian actress while in a hotel room.

The 28-year-old Singaporean actor-singer, who is on bail, is also accused of stealing a packet of cigarettes and a lighter worth US$15.60 (RM47.26) at the Plaza Singapura Starbucks outlet.

If convicted of stealing the money, he stands to be jailed for up to seven years and fined while a conviction of stealing the cigarettes and lighter could land him a jail sentence for up to three years and a fine.