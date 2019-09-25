Divorce proceedings of Korean celebrity couple Ahn Jae-hyun and Goo Hye-sun begins

Korean actress Goo Hye-sun has refused to divorce her husband Ahn Jae-hyun. — Instagram/ goohyesun_84

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Korean actor Ahn Jae-hyun is adamant on going ahead with divorce proceedings against his wife, actress Goo Hye-sun although the actress has refused to divorce the actor.

Quoting Korean media, Oriental Daily reported that the case had begun but did not elaborate.

It also stated only Ahn wanted to proceed with the divorce and was thus leaving the matter to the court to decide after submitting divorce papers earlier this month.



Goo had previously posted and subsequently deleted two Instagram posts with images of screenshots of her conversation with Ahn, where he had asked for a divorce which followed with her accusation of Ahn having an affair with actress Oh Yeon-seo.

Following an intense and very public heated exchange of words between them, a gag order was put in place.

While Ahn has remained relatively quiet on his Instagram, the same cannot be said for Goo.

Her latest post on Monday on Instagram stated she wanted to start afresh, which garnered encouragement from fans.