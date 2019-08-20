Malay Mail

‘Big Stage’ judge Mark Adam says sorry for body-shaming joke after backlash online (VIDEO)

Published 1 hour ago on 20 August 2019

BY TAN MEI ZI

The Filipino-born actor acknowledged that his behaviour towards Sherry Alhadad during Sunday’s episode was unprofessional. — Picture via Instagram/markadam1079

PETALING JAYA, Aug 20 — Vocal coach Mark Adam has apologised for making host Sherry Alhadad’s weight the punchline of a joke on live television.

In an Instagram video, Mark, who was a guest judge on Big Stage’s season two premiere, admitted that calling Sherry “big” was an unprofessional move.

“If I joke around, I joke like I’m at home, whether it’s with artistes or with my friends. 

“However, I was wrong last night and spoke out of turn. My sentence was unfinished but I didn’t get a chance to continue speaking when it happened. 

“My intention was never to insult Sherry, Alif (Satar), or anyone else out there who felt hurt. 

“I apologise and what I did last night was unprofessional. It won’t happen again,” he said.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sherry later commented on the post asking social media users to forgive Mark and said that he had already called her to convey a personal apology.

The top comments on the post have been mostly positive with many commending Mark’s willingness to own up to his mistakes.

Actress Sharifah Amani, who made a viral Twitter post about singer Alif Satar defending Sherry from Mark’s joke, was among others who thanked the 39-year-old for acknowledging his faults.

The Filipino-born actor caused controversy after body-shaming Sherry in front of a live audience on Sunday’s episode of Big Stage.

“This opportunity is very big, you see. Even the host is big,” Mark had said to a contestant.

Social media users slammed him for embarrassing his colleague on a public platform and praised Big Stage co-host Alif for quickly stepping in to defuse the situation.

