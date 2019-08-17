Russell Brand in negotiations to join Gal Gadot in the cast of ‘Death on the Nile’

Comedian Russell Brand is increasingly appearing in films. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 17 — The comedian might be joining the cast of the latest adaptation of the Agatha Christie classic, according to reports by American outlets on Thursday, August 15. The sequel to Murder on the Orient Express is slated to begin shooting in late September and has a cast that already includes Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, and Black Panther’s Letitia Wright.

According to reports by American outlets on Thursday, August 15, Russell Brand is in negotiations to play in the film based on Agatha Christie’s novel to be directed by Kenneth Branagh.

No information has been released regarding the role that the Brit is said to be in the running for. Death on the Nile will be the sequel to Murder on the Orient Express, which was brought to life by Branagh in 2017 and will once again be adapted by screenwriter Michael Green. This new adaptation of the Agatha Christie classic will follow famous detective Hercule Poirot as he investigates a murder onboard a boat going down the Nile — with a love triangle as a bonus.

The film, which should hit theatres on October 9, 2020, is set to begin shooting in late September. Kenneth Branagh will reprise his role as British detective Hercule Poirot. Gal Gadot stars as the young heiress Linnet Ridgeway, who is murdered during her vacation in Egypt. Armie Hammer will be playing an undisclosed role, as will Black Panther actress Letitia Wright. Murder on the Orient Express, starring Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley, and Branagh, grossed over 340 million dollars worldwide.

Stand-up comic Russell Brand has also starred in comedies such as 2008’s Forgetting Sarah Marshall (along with Kristen Bell, Jason Segel and Mila Kunis). More recently, he was part of the cast of HBO series Ballers, opposite Dwayne The Rock Johnson. — AFP Relaxnews