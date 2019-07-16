Jacky Cheung to ‘duet’ with Beyonce on 'The Lion King' theme song for Chinese release

Fans have hailed the duet between Beyonce (pic) and Heavenly King Jacky Cheung as collaboration of the century. — Courtesy of Instagram/Beyonce

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Heavenly King Jacky Cheung will perform a duet with Beyonce for the theme song of the live action remake of the Disney classic, The Lion King.

Fans hailed the duet for the Chinese cinematic release of the film, as the “collaboration of the century” after a 15-second teaser of the song, Can You Feel the Love Tonight was leaked online yesterday.

Oriental Daily reported that fans were bowled over, commenting that the duo was a perfect match.

The original Can You Feel The Love Tonight was sung by British singer Sir Elton John in 1994, while Donald Glover who voices Simba is Beyonce’s partner in the international release for the movie.

The song won the Best Original Song at the Oscars and Golden Globe Awards that year, earning Elton a Best Male Pop Vocal Performer honour too at the Grammy Awards.

The Lion King will open in cinemas nationwide tomorrow.