Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello get steamy in new ‘Senorita’ video

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have released the music video for ‘Senorita.’ — Screen capture via YouTube/Shawn Mendes

LOS ANGELES, June 22 — The ballad, produced by Cashmere Cat, Benny Blanco and Watt, marks the pair’s first collaboration since their 2015 hit I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Señorita has arrived with an accompanying music video, in which Cabello portrays a diner waitress and Mendes a motorcycle-driving customer.

Throughout the clip, the two become involved before Mendes drives away towards the ocean.

“Ooh, I should be runnin’/ Ooh, you know I love it when you call me señorita/ I wish it wasn’t so damn hard to leave ya/ But every touch is ooh-la-la-la/ It’s true, la-la-la/ Ooh, I should be runnin,’” the pair croon in the chorus.

Last month, Mendes unveiled If I Can’t Have You, which marked his first non-album single since the release of his 2018 eponymous album.

The singer is currently in the middle of his North American summer tour.

Señorita is Cabello’s latest collaborative song, following her appearance on Mark Ronson’s Find U Again and on Ed Sheeran’s upcoming South of the Border, where she will team up with Cardi B.

Her debut self-titled album was released in 2018.

Discover the music video for Señorita here. — AFP-Relaxnews