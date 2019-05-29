HK ‘rock gods’ Yip Sai Wing and Paul Wong from Beyond to light up Arena of Stars in August

Yip Sai Wing (left) and Paul Wong will be rocking out to some of their greatest hits on the ‘IMPULSE’ tour. — Picture courtesy of Star Planet

PETALING JAYA, May 29 — Paul Wong and Yip Sai Wing from legendary Hong Kong quartet Beyond will be rocking their hearts out at Arena of Stars in Resorts World Genting on August 24.

Their collaborative tour titled IMPULSE celebrates 36 years of Beyond’s musical history and hopes to bring back nostalgic memories for long-time fans of the group.

The tour is centred around reigniting impulsivity and free-spiritedness in rock music, and fans can expect Wong and Yip to jam out to some of the band’s classic hits like Boundless Oceans, Vast Skies, The Glorious Years, Truly Love You, and Never Doubt You.

The show promises to be a feast for the senses, incorporating sophisticated stage design and sound-light effects to thrill audiences.

Wong and Yip have wowed fans on the tour in major cities like Shenzhen, Macau, Dalian, Foshan, and Suzhou.

Beyond first formed back in 1983 with four members including Wong, Yip, Wong Ka Kui, and Wong Ka Keung.

They broke into the mainstream music scene with their emotional rock ballads that captured the attention of music lovers across the region.

Following Ka Kui’s tragic death in 1993 while filming a game show in Tokyo, the band continued to perform as a trio until 2005 when they announced their official disbandment.

The members still continue to pursue personal musical projects and the IMPULSE tour will see Wong and Yip giving a fresh twist to some of Beyond’s evergreen anthems.

Ticket sales kick off on June 7 at 11am and are priced at RM720, RM560, RM440, RM320 and RM200 (excluding a RM4 processing fee).

The first 1,000 lucky fans to snap up tickets will be entitled to a 10 per cent early bird discount, while Star Planet members who sign up on or before June 3 will get 15 per cent off for up to four tickets.

To book, call Star Planet at 03-9223 3667, TicketCharge at 03-9222 8811, or Resorts World Genting at 03-2718 1118.

You can also visit TicketCharge, Resorts World Genting, or Star Planet for more information.