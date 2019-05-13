Singer Wani Kayrie stunned by fake accounts with her name, photos and paedophilic content

Wani Kayrie or Syazwani Abdullah, 19, is outraged after discovering a total of 45 fake accounts using her name on Facebook for nefarious purposes. — Picture via Facebook/Wani Kayrie

PETALING JAYA, May 13 — Singer Wani Kayrie was left stunned after discovering her name and photos are bring used for fake Facebook accounts, many of which are sexual in nature.

Angered, Syazwani Abdullah (Wani), 19, said that she was in the midst of gathering more evidence on these individuals so that she could bring them to justice very soon.

“I had no idea this was going on until my closest friends told me about it. They asked if it was really me, but I have not even used Facebook in such a long time,” said Wani in an interview with Malay entertainment portal Mstar.

Wani added that these fake accounts were using her were using her commercial name, Syazwani Sapari, from her time on the reality show Kamilah Bintang.

A total of 45 Facebook accounts using the name and photos of “Syazwani Sapari” in their posts was accompanied by many sexually inappropriate comments on photographs of young girls, including Wani.

These posts were first brought to everyone’s attention by a man on Facebook who warned people to stay away from these pages because of their pedophilic nuances.

The matter is an unwelcome distraction for Wani as she is currently in the middle of examinations in university.

Wani, whose real name is Syazwani Abdullah said she had no idea that these 45 accounts even existed, and that they were all still active and using photos of her of when she was a child.

“They use my name and send sexual content to other children, they involve me in it.

“Almost all of my friends in college even know about it now, it’s becoming a problem for me because I’ve only just entered university,” said Wani.

Wani has urged everyone on social media to be more careful of any posts that involve children in it, especially parents.

She added that the individuals responsible for what happened to her could be responsible for other fake accounts as well, so it would be best to avoid posting pictures of children which could entice paedophiles.