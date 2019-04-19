SZA, The Weeknd, and Travis Scott share track from 'Game of Thrones' album (VIDEO)

Canadian rapper The Weeknd — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 19 — To mark the eighth and final season of the HBO hit show, Columbia Records is releasing an album of original songs inspired by the series.

The compilation album For the Throne (Music Inspired by the HBO Series Game of Thrones), out next week, features contributions from The National, Rosalía, A$AP Rocky and Joey Bada$$, Mumford & Sons, Rosalía, Lil Peep, and others.

The track from SZA, Travis Scott and the Weeknd is titled Power Is Power, and appears to reference a quote from Cersei Lannister in Season 2. It's got plenty of “Thrones” references, from The Weeknd's opener “I was born of the ice and snow/ with the winter wolves in the dark, alone” to “A knife in my heart couldn't slow me down,” the repeated “Heavy is the crown,” and the ominous “Now watch me burn it down.”

HBO's Game of Thrones has previously released two compilations, 2014's Catch the Throne and 2015's Catch the Throne Vol. 2.

Scott joined SZA on her 2017 track Love Galore, and The Weeknd and Scott have worked together on Wonderful in 2016.

For the Throne (Music Inspired by the HBO Series Game of Thrones) is out on April 26 on Columbia. — AFP-Relaxnews