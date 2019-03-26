Bella Astillah: ‘Stop telling people I kicked you out of the house’

In the detailed post, Bella Astillah questioned her husband’s whereabouts. — Picture from Instagram/Bella Astillah

PETALING JAYA, March 26 — Bella Astillah, wife of singer and actor Aliff Aziz, took to Instagram to express her anger insisting she did not throw her husband out of the house.

Through her Instagram stories, Bella explained she chose to talk about the issue because it was an avenue that wouldn’t be filled with comments.

While there was no specific mention, the post was seemingly directed at her husband who has been embroiled in an alleged cheating scandal with actress Oktovia Manrose recently.

“I took to IG Story because in the right place, there wouldn’t be comments from anyone. I just want you to stop telling others I threw you out.

“I was raised well by my parents and was taught manners. Eventually, your family will know everything, that I didn’t throw you out of the house.

“Where have you been for the past few days? Club? You want to spit on every member of my family?

“My family sacrificed their feelings all this while and turned a blind eye to everything you did. What kind of human are you? I’m telling you to stop or you want me to start as well? My patience has limits, please remember that,” she wrote.

Not long after, the singer shared a screenshot of a message she received from one of her husband’s followers, claiming Aliff was seen entering a car with a woman in Johor Bahru.

According to Astro Awani, Aliff has since deleted images of his wife on Instagram, raising questions among fans and followers, especially after news of his alleged affair with Oktovia broke last month.

Bella’s last post on Instagram with her husband was on Feb 20.