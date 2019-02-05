‘Toy Story 4’ trailer previews fairground antics (VIDEO)

‘Toy Story 4’ arrives nearly ten years after its predecessor, just like ‘Toy Story 3.’ — Picture from Instagram/pixar

LOS ANGELES, Feb 5 — In advance of animated adventure Toy Story 4 arriving in June, Disney Pixar has released a 30-second teaser — one which sees Buzz try to secure his own freedom from a fairground attraction.

It’s somewhat familiar territory for fans of the franchise, with Buzz, Woody and Bo Peep far from home, yet this time they do not seem too threatened — Buzz gamely dealing with a pair of plushies, one of which may be somewhat reminiscent of the Angry Birds franchises.

This is to be the first full-length Toy Story movie in nine years, after 2010’s Toy Story 3.

The fairground itself features on Disney Pixar’s initial Toy Story 4 poster and we know that the introduction of a new toy, Forky, becomes a major part of the tale, as does some sort of road trip adventure.

While Buzz and Woody have become mainstays of the franchise, Bo Peep was absent from Toy Story 3, so quite how she reunites with her old friends — and her beau, Woody — is still a mystery.

Toy Story 4 is to launch in theatres from June 21, two weeks after The Secret Life of Pets 2.

Based on worldwide box-office receipts, Toy Story 3 was the fourth-highest grossing theatrical release of all time when it was released; with a US$1 billion (RM4 billion) take it is currently the 26th highest-grosser. — Relaxnews