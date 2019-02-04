AJL 33 a letdown with bad performances, incompatible singers

Dayang Nurfaizah and Hael Hussaini perform during the Anugerah Juara Lagu 33. — Pictures by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Feb 4 — The Anugerah Juara Lagu 33 (AJL 33) show last night could have seen very different results if only two big mistakes among finalists were avoided.

One was the quality of song delivery by the respective performers at the Axiata Arena.

From AJL sophomore Ara Johari to seasoned campaigner Siti Sarah Raisuddin who was enjoying her competition debut, many faltered in their performances. This was further amplified for viewers watching the show at home.

Ara Johari’s pitchy performance managed to secure second placing.

AJL 33 jury head, composer Azmeer, revealed that the results could have been different if those tasked with delivering the compositions had done a better job, considering hardly a point separated the top three spots.

“We’re talking about a difference in decimal points between the scores for the top three.

“Based on the pre-judging for the body of work, and considering the performances, it definitely would have ended differently had the singers been able to pull it off.”

Bunga composed by Hang Nadim, Laq, Kadok with lyrics by Hang Nadim, which was also a favourite to win, was butchered by Ara Johari in a screech-fest and only managed to secure second placing.

Azmeer however chose not to divulge any further details, adding that he was not at liberty to disclose the percentage of the live performance markings in the overall judging.

He did however admit that it was no longer 70 per cent from pre-judging and 30 per cent based on live performance as was the previous practice.

Azmeer hopes composers will find the best singers to bring their songs to life.

The second was the erroneous decision to match songs with singers who are incapable of carrying the tune in the first place.

“There were some really strong songs in competition, but lost out heavily on the inability of the singer to go the distance in delivering it.

“I advise composers to look for good singers, who are able to do the body of work justice. And just because you wrote it, doesn’t mean you have to sing it.”

The jury of 10 industry professionals led by Azmeer included Datuk Wah Idris, Datuk Mokhzani Ismail, Helen Yap, LY Baiduri, Ajai, AG Coco, Manan Ngah, Adi Priyo and Faizal Uzir ended up choosing Ezra Kong and Hael Hussaini’s Haram as the song of the year.

The song delivered by Hael and Dayang Nurfaizah hit the right notes for them as, “it was a fresh sound and was a more evolved piece of work,” according to Azmeer.

While the jury was not unanimous on the pick for top spot, he said it was a majority decision given the close competition.

Winners (from left) Sufian Suhaimi, Hael Husaini, Dayang Nurfaizah, Ara Johari and Misha Omar pose for a group photo at the Anugerah Juara Lagu 33.

The winning composers took home RM50,000 and a trophy while the second placed winners took home RM35,000 and a trophy.

The third spot of RM20,000 and a trophy was won by Sampai Bila, composed by Sharon Paul with lyrics by Fedtri Yahya and Shah Shamshiri.

Misha Omar turned up the heat with her powerful vocals and was rewarded with a standing ovation from the audience.

The song performed by Misha Omar, also won the songbird Best Vocals while Best Performance was won by Sufian Suhaimi with Di Matamu earning both RM12,000 and a trophy each.