MAY 22 — It’s unspoken that a certain income threshold has to be crossed before common folks are permitted principles or opinions.

On May 13, two transportation vehicles collided near Teluk Intan and 10 men died. The dump truck driver, carrying only gravel, was unhurt. All the casualties were police personnel presumably sitting at the back of the police truck.

Unsurprisingly, the blame centres squarely on the truck driver.

He tested negative for drugs while in police remand. His previous six convictions were highlighted by the authorities. One each for drugs and rape, and the rest for theft. Sentences were served already.

Rudi Zulkarnain Mat Radi was charged in a magistrate court, released on bail, only to be re-arrested over another case. He is implicated in stolen cattle transportation, apparently in Kampung Kebun Baru, Hutang Melintang 50 kilometres away on April 14.

Perhaps Rudi was entirely responsible for the collision. Or as in life, to a degree. But certainly not responsible for all the troubling outcomes from the incident. A bunch of men stacked in a traditional police transport vehicle were always vulnerable.

The extent and intent to bury Rudi and leave him the sole fall-guy is feckless.

Police remove a Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) lorry from the scene of an accident involving a stone-laden lorry on Jalan Chikus–Sungai Lampam in Teluk Intan May 13, 2025. — Bernama pic

For whom the bells toll

As a son of a government driver, who was before that a military driver, I am not far removed from it.

I also lived most of my life beside Cheras’ FRU camp. Over the years, if I sit four feet up on a ladder, a grandstand view of the training ground was available. Constables beat their batons on their shields, march in formation with water cannons. Then the bell goes. They charge forward.

At various political events and protests over the years, I wonder if they recognise me. The guy who saw them practise and occasionally sits at the next table at Nihmat Mamak where they gather after training. And ran away when they charged at me in the city centre, just like in training.

Later the same personnel in civilian clothing pick up their kids at the nearby school. Many of the kids ride the camp trucks.

In the evening there are about five tom yam restaurants competing for their ringgit, as they arrive with their families.

Regular people with regular lives.

Saying maybe it is not all on the lorry driver is not to dishonour the men or disrespect their families. Grief is personal, and lasts. Not for outsiders to wade into.

Speaking about what happened is necessary to get to the truth, to disable a repeat.

Speaking up, so our policemen are protected by modern equipment, including transport vehicles fit for purposes. In Germany and Australia there are processes and permits for police officer transportation, with buses an option.

One response to an order

The 10 who died were not officers, the highest rank was sergeant. They were rank and file. They were not graduates, and they were not involved in the overall governing of the police force.

None would have complained if they had been brought to Teluk Intan in a bus. They’d have been delighted.

But when they were told to get to point A and asked to occupy a transport vehicle, the usual typical truck not purpose built to ferry personnel, they’d comply regardless. They trust those who decide for them to do what is best for them.

It was underlined in the aftermath of last week’s crash, the vehicle despite being a 1997 model, almost 30 years old, was in working condition.

Yes, but that is not the actual qualified question, is it?

It should be whether the truck was specifically developed to transport personnel long distance and possesses necessary safety measures.

The tens of thousands of lower ranked policemen require the managerial class in the service to look after them.

Things cost and not spending on the people is the bigger crime.

True crime

Rudi the lorry driver has those deaths hanging over him. However, in other people’s moral outrage, it is vital to remember that Rudi is working class, just like the police personnel killed and hurt in that tragedy.

They have more in common than not.

But I have one more critical bit to examine in this exposition, remove the malicious connotations, why did senior management not think enough about the safety of constables?

It’s about class.

The same reason the great city of Kuala Lumpur, with brags on being in multiple indices about being so wonderful, does not have night buses.

Not because the elites who decide are mean hearted but because they and their families do not come out from night shift at midnight and really would appreciate affordable public transportations.

Or that PPR flats have little to none social programming, because our elites do not live in low-cost housing.

The quality of normal public schools nose-diving is an afterthought since the government also pays for boarding schools for the elites.

Or that city authorities think so little to ensure pedestrian walkways are available where non-elite Malaysians walk.

On the same account of the non-elite not getting the best in life, Rudi the lorry driver is also not getting the best legal representation. Based on him initially not able to pay his bail, he may not be a priority for his not working-class company.

The real crimes occur all around. But the elite are busy asking us to pick among the victims someone to blame. So we forget.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.