KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Prasarana Malaysia Berhad has issued an urgent appeal for a national-level intervention to combat rampant cable theft, saying the crime cost the firm RM20.6 million over the past three years and caused a dramatic 68 per cent spike in incidents this year.

The rail operator warned that despite its extensive security measures, organised syndicates driven by high copper prices continue to disrupt services, directly affecting millions of public transport users in the Klang Valley.

Prasarana detailed its wide-ranging efforts to secure its 200km-plus rail network, which include deploying security personnel, conducting joint patrols with police, installing high-tech CCTV, and even using detection dogs.

However, these measures have not been enough to stop the “repetitive and organised” criminals.

“However, the reality is that with rail alignments exceeding 200km, we cannot handle this alone without support from a more comprehensive enforcement and regulatory ecosystem,” said Idzqandar Abu Bakar, Prasarana’s group chief health, safety, security, environment & sustainability officer.

‘Passengers are the most affected’

While the financial losses are significant, the company stressed that the true cost is borne by the public.

“Cable theft is not just a financial loss issue; it directly affects millions of passengers who depend on rail services every day,” said Idzqandar.

He explained that each theft disrupts the critical signalling system, forcing immediate repair work and causing significant travel delays.

After recording 41 cases in 2024, the number has already jumped to 69 so far in 2025.

Prasarana is now calling for a firmer, integrated national approach. The company argues that as long as criminals can easily sell stolen cables for large profits, the thefts will continue.

It is pushing for stricter regulations on the scrap metal industry and heavier penalties for offenders.

The company is also urging the public to become its eyes and ears on the ground, calling on them to immediately report any suspicious activities near rail lines directly to the police.