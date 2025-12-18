SHAH ALAM, Dec 18 — The ban on bringing pets into shopping malls in Selangor remains in place, said state Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Ng Suee Lim.

He said the policy is still in force, but explained that the state government will review the existing guidelines to maintain community harmony.

“We in Selangor are a developed and international-level state. We will try to carefully consider all measures related to international policies. Like in certain countries, their policy is pet-friendly, they can take their pets here, there, and even into shopping malls and so on.

“But, based on our multi-racial culture, we need to carefully consider whether all their measures can or are suitable to be applied at all places, in shopping malls and so on,” he said.

Ng told reporters this after participating in the Op Terjah Public Cleaning initiative at Section 7 here yesterday, which was also attended by KDEB Waste Management Sdn Bhd (KDEBWM) managing director Datuk Ramli Mohd Tahir.

Ng said this when commenting on the action of a Klang Valley shopping mall that allows visitors to bring pets into the premises. — Bernama