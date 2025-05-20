KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — A lorry driver involved in a crash that killed nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel last week was charged in the Teluk Intan Magistrates’ Court today with allegedly transporting two stolen cows.

The accused, 45-year-old Rudi Zulkarnain Mat Radi, pleaded not guilty after a court interpreter read the charge before Magistrate Naidatul Athirah Azman, Berita Harian reported.

According to the charge, Rudi allegedly transferred a stolen black KK Cross bull and a white Brahman bull belonging to a 66-year-old man from a farm in Kampung Keli Sungai, Hutan Melintang.

He is accused of committing the offence at Kampung Kebun Baru, Hutan Melintang at around 6pm on April 14, 2025.

The charge under Section 414 of the Penal Code carries a penalty of up to seven years in prison, a fine, or both upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Izzuddin Fakri Hamdan led the prosecution while lawyer Mohd Hafizudin Khan Norkhan represented the accused.

The court allowed Rudi bail of RM3,000 with one surety and set June 16 for case mention, following his re-arrest after being granted RM6,000 bail in the FRU fatal crash case.

Last Friday, he pleaded not guilty at the Teluk Intan Magistrate’s Court to nine charges under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving dangerously and causing the deaths of the FRU officers on May 13.