KOTA KINABALU, Dec 18 — The court will hear contempt charges against Parti Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal for his comments on the ongoing inquest on the death of 13-year-old Zara Qairina Mahathir on February 3, 2026.

Sessions Court Judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan decided on the date today and ordered the prosecution to file their affidavit by December 26, and submissions for both parties on or before January 19, 2026.

Shafie who was not present at court, was represented by his three lawyers Chen Ket Chuin KC, Jakariya Ab Jalil and Batholomew Jingulam.

Judge Amir Shah urged them to advice Shafie to be present in court for future mentions and proceedings.

His lawyers informed the court that they had filed an application to strike out the committal proceedings on December 15.

Meanwhile, social media influencer Che Muna Din, better known as Mona Din had pleaded guilty to contempt, having questioned a witness statement on social media on September 4, during the inquest and was fined RM300.