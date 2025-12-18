BANGKOK, Dec 18 — The Malaysian contingent now needs just eight more medals to reach its overall target of 200 medals at the 2025 Thailand SEA Games after collecting 192 medals as of yesterday.

With three days of competition remaining before the biennial Games draw to a close, Malaysia have so far amassed 41 gold, 45 silver and 106 bronze medals, keeping the national contingent firmly on track to meet the target.

Today, national athletes will continue their campaign with several finals on the cards, including the men’s individual compound archery event featuring Mohd Juwaidi Mazuki, who will also compete in the men’s team compound event.

In addition, sports such as diving, shooting and track cycling are also seen as having strong potential to deliver gold medals for Malaysia.

Meanwhile, attention today will also be on the men’s football bronze medal playoff, which will see the Harimau Muda squad face the Philippines at the Rajamangala National Stadium.

The last time the national Under-23 (U-23) squad reached the podium was when they won silver at the 2017 edition in Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, the contingent continued to bolster the medal haul yesterday through strong performances in several key events that contributed gold medals, including pencak silat, Muay Thai, squash, cricket, shooting, netball and e-sports.

Pencak silat delivered two gold medals in the women’s Class C and men’s Class D categories through Ummi Mashitah Hassan and Muhammad Izzul Irfan respectively.

In Muay Thai, Malaysia continued to assert their dominance when Angie Yan Jia Chi captured gold in the women’s individual Wai Kru event by defeating world champion Thanawan Thongduang of Thailand.

Two more Muay Thai gold medals were contributed by Wassof Rumijam in the men’s 54 kilogramme (kg) category and Mohd Mikail Ghazali Zulfikar (men’s under-57kg), both of whom overcame Thai opponents.

The national men’s cricket squad also won the gold in the T10i event after defeating Indonesia.

In squash, the pairing of Harith Danial Jefri and Sehveetraa Kumar clinched the mixed doubles jumbo title, before Harith Danial went on to claim another gold by teaming up with Low Wa Sern to win the men’s doubles jumbo event.

In the e-sports competition, Malaysia’s women’s Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) team also contributed a gold medal after edging the Philippines 4-3 in a tense final.

Yesterday’s success was rounded up with gold medals from national shooter Gan Chen Jie in the women’s 50 metre three positions event and the women’s netball team, who emerged champions after defeating Singapore 52-49 in the final.

As of 10pm local time, Thailand continue to dominate the medal table with 185 gold, 120 silver and 79 bronze medals, followed by Indonesia in second place (72, 85, 94), Vietnam third (64, 68, 94) and Singapore fourth (46, 42, 63). — Bernama