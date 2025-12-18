KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Addressing public frustration over why corrupt border officers are often seen back on duty after being arrested, the head of the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) has delivered a blunt reality check: firing them is “neither simple nor can it be carried out arbitrarily” due to strict constitutional protections for civil servants.

AKPS director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain acknowledged that while arrests have been made, the complex legal process can create the perception that no serious action is being taken, the New Straits Times reported.

He explained that any disciplinary action, including dismissal, is subject to Articles 132 to 135 of the Federal Constitution, which guarantee due process before an officer’s service can be terminated.

Additionally, any such decision requires final approval from the Public Service Department to ensure there are sufficient legal grounds.

“It is not that we do not want to dismiss problematic officers, but we are bound by the law, and this needs to be understood by the public,” he stressed.

Despite these constraints, Mohd Shuhaily said the MCBA is taking a proactive stance.

The agency has established a special task force to scrutinise and act on public complaints, a strategy that he confirmed has already “contributed to a series of arrests involving enforcement officers.”

He also issued a stern warning to all personnel, saying that while changing entrenched habits of corruption is difficult, it is non-negotiable.

“When someone is accustomed to a certain lifestyle, it is indeed difficult to change. But they must change. If not, they will face the consequences,” he said.

Mohd Shuhaily said that future recruitment will have a “zero tolerance” policy for any signs of unexplained wealth.