KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Court proceedings for Malaysian rapper and filmmaker Namewee have been adjourned after he fell ill, his lawyer told the courts.

Joshua Tay informed two Magistrate’s Courts here that Namewee, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, had been diagnosed with Influenza A, The Star reported today

The disclosure was made before Magistrates Atiqah Mohamed @ Mohamad Saim and S. Arunjothy.

“The bailor has provided a three-day medical certificate from a private hospital, including a report confirming Influenza A. I therefore request that the case be given another short date,” Tay said.

Deputy public prosecutors Vivi’ Asnitha Zaina’ Larifin and Izzat Amir Idham represented the prosecution.

The courts fixed December 22 and January 19 for mention, respectively.

Namewee, 42, faces two separate charges from October 24: possession of 5.12g of ecstasy at a hotel room on Jalan Conlay and self-administering amphetamine, methamphetamine, tetrahydrocannabinol and ketamine at the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department toilet in Dang Wangi district police headquarters on the same day.

The ecstasy charge, under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 39A(1), carries two to five years’ imprisonment and three to nine strokes of the cane upon conviction.

The self-administration charge under Section 15(1)(a) carries a maximum fine of RM5,000 or two years’ jail, with supervision for two to three years.

The rapper is currently out on RM4,000 bail.