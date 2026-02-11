KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 February 2026 – medisana, a trusted global brand in home health and wellness solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with DKSH Business Unit Healthcare to expand distribution and commercial execution for its medical device portfolio across Malaysia and Brunei. This collaboration marks a significant step in medisana's commitment to making reliable home healthcare monitoring solutions more accessible to individuals, families, and communities across the region.Under this partnership, DKSH will support medisana with comprehensive market expansion services, encompassing sales, merchandising, distribution, and logistics across all retail and institutional pharmacy channels. With DKSH's extensive pharmacy network and deep healthcare expertise, the collaboration will accelerate medisana's growth in key medical device categories, including blood pressure monitors , thermometers, inhalers, TENS machines, pulse oximeters, blood glucose meters, and blood glucose strips.stated:added:The partnership underscores medisana's continued commitment to innovation, accessibility, and improving quality of life through user‑friendly healthcare technologies. As demand for home health monitoring continues to rise, medisana will leverage this collaboration to deepen its footprint across Southeast Asia and provide greater support to healthcare professionals and consumers alike.Hashtag: #medisana #healthwellness

About medisana

Founded in 1982, medisana is one of Germany's leading home‑healthcare specialists, dedicated to empowering people with high‑quality, user‑friendly health and wellness solutions. Since 2018, the brand has been consistently honored with the German Brand Award in the "Excellent Brands / Health & Pharmaceuticals" category, reflecting its strong brand leadership and innovation. A pioneer in health management, medisana develops future‑focused products across health monitoring, wellness, personal care, therapy, and healthy home categories—making modern, stress‑free self‑care accessible to consumers worldwide. www.medisana.asia



About DKSH

For 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services, following its purpose of enriching people's lives. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 28,060 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2024. DKSH Business Unit Healthcare distributes pharmaceuticals, consumer health, over-the-counter products and medical devices. With around 7,940 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 5.7 billion in 2024. www.dksh.com/hec

