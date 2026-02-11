KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Former minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom told the High Court here today that he personally heard a donation pledge allegedly made by the late King Abdullah Abdul Aziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak in 2010.

Jamil Khir, 64, said he overheard the matter during an informal meeting between Najib and King Abdullah at the latter’s palace in Riyadh on January 11, 2010.

He said besides himself, the King’s interpreter, former foreign minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, and former Malaysian ambassador to Saudi Arabia Prof Datuk Syed Omar Al-Saggaf were also present at the meeting.

However, he said the conversation did not take place publicly but was only between Najib, King Abdullah and the interpreter.

“As the two (Najib and King Abdullah) were walking together, Datuk Seri Najib gestured me to join them. I followed and stood slightly behind him, but close enough to hear the conversation and its translation.

“The confidential discussion touched, among other things, on a financial contribution from King Abdullah to Datuk Seri Najib.

“If I am not mistaken, King Abdullah also mentioned that the funds would be sent shortly after the meeting and channelled into Datuk Seri Najib’s personal account for certain reasons.

“I was given to understand that the personal account was chosen to facilitate his political affairs and to avoid complications if the funds were transferred directly to any political entity or organisation,” he said.

Jamil Khir said this in his witness statement during examination-in-chief by lawyer Muhammad Farhan Muhammad Shafee, who is representing Najib in a RM42 million civil suit filed by SRC International Sdn Bhd and its subsidiary Gandingan Mentari Sdn Bhd against the former prime minister.

He said based on his assumption, the alleged Saudi contribution was given to Najib because the country admired Malaysia’s practice of moderate Islam and its firm stance against Syiah ideology.

However, during cross-examination by lawyer Kwan Will Sen, representing SRC International, he agreed that his view that Saudi Arabia admired Malaysia was merely his personal opinion.

The civil suit, filed in 2021 by SRC and Gandingan Mentari, seeks a declaration that Najib is liable for RM42 million and claims damages for knowing receipt, dishonest assistance, misfeasance in public office and abuse of power.

The trial before Judge Datuk Raja Ahmad Mohzanuddin Shah Raja Mohzan resumes on March 2. — Bernama