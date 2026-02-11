Helps Businesses Capture Emerging Industrial Opportunities in Southeast Asia

Automotive-grade MEMS Drive OIS Actuator : The technology is designed to stabilise imager sensor shifts in Full HD dash cameras. It effectively reduces image shake caused by road vibrations or cornering, significantly enhancing image stability and clarity. When combined with object detection and recognition capabilities, the dash camera prototype can continuously deliver clear images and reliable driving records, even in busy urban areas, on winding roads or in tunnels, and in adverse weather conditions. This helps to improve overall road safety.

Augmented Reality Head-up Display for Commercial Vehicles: By combining virtual images with the real-world view, key driving information such as navigation routes, vehicle speed and safety alerts, is projected directly onto the windshield. This allows drivers to access critical information without having to divert their gaze, thereby enhancing driving focus and safety. The solution can also be optimised for the practical operating scenarios of commercial vehicles such as buses and trucks.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 February 2026 -, made its first-ever appearance at the Asia Photonics Expo (APE 2026)—Asia's leading platform for photonics technology innovation—held in Singapore from 4 to 6 February. During the exhibition, APAS showcased its advanced automotive photonics R&D achievements to photonics experts and enterprises in the field from across Asia and around the world. Featured innovations includedandMeanwhile, APAS organised the, leading representatives from Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland enterprises to participate in APE 2026 as well as a series of site visits and exchange activities. This initiative aimed to present Hong Kong's comprehensive R&D and industrial strengths in photonics and emerging sectors to the international community. It also sought to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in understanding market dynamics and technological trends in Singapore's photonics and emerging industries, facilitate cross-regional business networking, and support enterprises in expanding into Southeast Asian and global markets., said, "The '15th Five-Year Plan' Recommendations emphasise fostering emerging industries and accelerating the development of industrial clusters in strategic emerging fields such as new energy and new materials. Over the years, HKPC has been committed to helping enterprises turn R&D outcomes into competitive market application solutions. APAS focuses on R&D in various technological fields, including green transportation, smart mobility, intelligent systems and emerging applications. By collaborating with industry, academia and research institutions, APAS transforms R&D outcomes into commercially viable products and solutions, thereby enhancing Hong Kong's competitiveness in the fields of new energy vehicles and intelligent driving"."Photonics plays an irreplaceable role in data acquisition, transmission and processing, and is therefore critical to the field of intelligent driving. This is APAS's first participation in the APE, together with the organisation of a delegation to Southeast Asia, aims to lay a more solid foundation for the long-term development of automotive photonics technologies, while supporting businesses in expanding into photonics and emerging industries markets in Southeast Asia".Photonics technologies are widely applied across various sectors, including communications, information technology, healthcare, industrial manufacturing and energy. Held in Singapore, APE 2026 is one of the most influential events in the photonics industry in Asia. It brought together research institutions, technology companies and industry leaders from around the world to showcase cutting-edge technologies and innovative application scenarios across the entire photonics value chain. As a leading R&D institution in new energy and intelligent driving, APAS made its debut at APE 2026, leveraging its R&D strengths to contribute to technological collaboration and application innovation within the photonics industry. It not only helps Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland enterprises build bridges to the global photonics industry and expand market opportunities, but also supports Hong Kong's active integration into the international photonics ecosystem, further promoting cross-regional technology exchange and industrial collaboration.As a member of the HKSAR Government's "Task Force on Supporting Mainland Enterprises in Going Global", HKPC also shared its comprehensive "GoGlobal" services with exhibition participants during the event. These services include smart manufacturing, technology research and assessment, international standards and testing, professional services, training and study missions, as well as funding schemes—highlighting Hong Kong's unique advantages in supporting enterprises' global expansion., visited the APAS booth to learn about the latest automotive photonics technologies and R&D achievements in Hong Kong, and to exchange views on the city's strengths in the photonics industry.In addition,, was invited to deliver a keynote speech on the impact of 2D material semiconductor innovations on the future development of smart mobility and high-end manufacturing. The APAS team has been deeply involved in the field of third-generation semiconductors for many years. Its development of silicon carbide-based systems and controllers have significantly improved the energy efficiency and driving range of new energy vehicles. Looking ahead, the team will explore the replacement of traditional chip electronic signals with optical signals, further advancing the application and development of related technologies.During APE 2026, APAS set up a dedicated exhibition zone to showcase its latest automotive photonics solutions in support of smart mobility and smart city development. The exhibits included:In addition to participating in APE 2026, the "Go Global to Southeast Asia: Singapore Photonics and Emerging Industries Delegation" arranged visits for enterprise representatives to several world-class universities and research institutions in Singapore, including Nanyang Technological University, the National University of Singapore, Singapore University of Technology and Design, and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research. These visits provided in-depth insights into the latest R&D and technology commercialisation cases in areas such as quantum photonics, smart sensing, semiconductors and emerging applications, enabling participants to better grasp market trends and collaboration opportunities in photonics and emerging industries.Through this series of visits and exchanges, HKPC and APAS played a bridging role in showcasing Hong Kong's R&D capabilities and industrial strengths in photonics and smart mobility to the global community, supporting SMEs in capturing opportunities in the Southeast Asian market, and promoting the long-term development of the photonics and smart mobility industries.Hashtag: #HKPC #APAS

