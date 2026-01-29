Refining Thailand from a destination to an experience of high value and fulfilment

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 January 2026 –hosted the official launch ofas theunder thecampaign, marking a significant milestone in elevating Thailand's tourism image as aAccording to her role, LISA will share the beauty, unique appeal, and value in a new perspective with travellers—encouraging appreciation of Thailand not only for its scenic destinations, but also for the meaningful experiences that stay with visitors—while inviting Thais to be "good hosts" in delivering high-quality experiences to tourists.The launch venue, Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchawaramahawihan, is a renowned cultural and historical landmark that powerfully reflects Thailand's identity, showcasing how traditional craftsmanship harmonises with contemporary creativity.said: "TAT believes that sharing Thailand's beauty through LISA's perspective will help travellers see Thailand as a leading quality destination with depth beyond scenic attractions. Every experience is full of value, and every moment of travel—whether through people, culture, way of life, or atmosphere—carries meaning. We want each visit to create long-lasting memories that inspire travellers to come to Thailand, return again, and share their stories."The "Feel All the Feelings" campaign expresses the unique appeal of Thai tourismthrough emotions fulfilled at every moment. Upon their journey in Thailand, travellers encounter diverse feelings and values woven into experiences across each destination. The concept is captured in the campaign film, available at https://youtu.be/wDMv1KujSGc .The production also features renowned stars and actors such aswho join the journey and convey these feelings together.This marks a new chapter in conveying the charm of Thailand through Lalisa 'LISA' Manobal as the Amazing Thailand Ambassador, connecting hearts with Thailand as well as inviting Thais to be "a good host" and travellers to experience every "feeling" that defines Thailand—more than a destination, but a Quality Leisure Destination. At the same time, TAT continues to strengthen confidence in Thai tourism through theinitiative, positioning Thailand as a quality destination that travellers can trust and choose with confidence.Find more details: https://www.tatnews.org/2026/01/tat-unveils-lalisa-lisa-manobal-as-amazing-thailand-ambassador-inviting-travellers-to-feel-all-the-feelings/ Hashtag: #AmazingThailand #AmazingThailandXLISA #FeelAllTheFeelings

