PETALING JAYA, SELANGOR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 January 2026 - SPEED (Sistem Perolehan Elektronik Dinamik) has been awarded The BrandLaureate Brand of the Year 2025–2026 – DigiTech BestBrand (Digital Procurement), recognising its sustained leadership in delivering trusted, governance-driven digital procurement at scale.Conferred by The World Brands Foundation, the award honours brands that demonstrate clarity of vision, disciplined execution, and measurable impact in their respective fields. In the Digital Procurement category, SPEED was recognised for building a comprehensive digital ecosystem that strengthens transparency, accountability, and operational efficiency across procurement processes.Developed and operated by CDC International Sdn Bhd, SPEED has evolved over more than a decade into an end-to-end digital procurement platform, supporting the full procurement lifecycle — from vendor registration and sourcing to bidding, contract management, and payment workflows. The platform enables organisations to move beyond fragmented, manual processes towards a standardised and auditable digital environment.Today, SPEED supports procurement activities at national scale, with more than RM20 billion in procurement value processed, a nationwide network of over 130,000 registered suppliers, and demonstrated cost savings of between 10 to 30 per cent through improved efficiency, competitive sourcing, and process optimisation. Built-in controls and audit trails further enhance oversight and accountability, reinforcing trust across procurement stakeholders."This recognition reflects how SPEED was designed — not simply as a system, but as a framework for trust, accountability, and long-term value," said Putri Nurul Ida Yahya, Chief Executive Officer of CDC International Sdn Bhd. "Digital procurement carries responsibility. It must deliver efficiency while upholding governance and fairness. This award affirms our commitment to achieving that balance at scale."SPEED's approach places strong emphasis on governance by design, with compliance mechanisms, transparency features, and real-time visibility embedded across workflows. These principles have guided the platform's continuous evolution, ensuring it remains relevant amid changing organisational needs, regulatory expectations, and technological advancements.The BrandLaureate recognition marks an important milestone for SPEED, reinforcing its role as a trusted digital procurement platform that enables organisations to manage procurement with greater confidence, clarity, and control.Looking ahead, SPEED remains focused on strengthening its capabilities through continuous innovation, data-driven insights, and user-centred enhancements — ensuring that digital procurement delivers not only operational efficiency, but enduring institutional value.Hashtag: #SPEED #DigitalProcurement #GovTech #ProcurementInnovation #eProcurement #BrandLaureate #CDCi

