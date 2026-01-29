The PolyU Research Excellence Report is now available on the PolyU website: https://www.polyu.edu.hk/ipao/institutional-performance/research-excellence-report/



Highlights from the report:

Engineering Leadership : Ranked 6th globally in Engineering and 2nd in Civil Engineering (Subject Rankings of U.S. News & World Report Best Global Universities Rankings 2025-2026), with research supporting Hong Kong's Cross Bay Link project and national space missions. PolyU engineering publications grew by 68% between 2020-2024, with 38% of Hong Kong's engineering publications affiliated with the University in 2024.

AI-driven Medical Innovations : 261 patents in Computing and Control solutions, including LungRT Pro (a radiotherapy support system), Scolioscan® (radiation-free scoliosis diagnosis) and STARS (a smartphone-based vision screening tool for children). These life‑changing innovations demonstrate PolyU's strong interdisciplinary integration across computer science, optometry, biomedical engineering, rehabilitation sciences and nursing.

Unique Disciplines : Global top rankings in Hospitality and Tourism Management, and Textile Science and Engineering (1st and 5th respectively in ShanghaiRanking's Global Ranking of Academic Subjects 2025), as well as Art and Design (22nd in QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025). Groundbreaking work includes smart wearables for stroke patients, AI-powered tourism demand forecasting platforms and sustainable community design projects.

Collaborative Impact: Over 600 international collaboration agreements with 390+ institutions across 45 countries and regions, and 3,100+ collaborative projects in the Chinese Mainland. Between 2020 and 2024, nearly 40% of its high-quality research publications were co-authored with international institutions. PolyU Unicorn startups have created over 5,000 international job opportunities and generated significant economic value.