BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 December 2025 - Shaun Pham, Founder and CEO of Spotlight Asia, has been namedby. The award celebrates visionary business leaders shaping their industries with bold strategies, human-centric leadership, and sustainable impact. Shaun's recognition marks a milestone not only for his personal journey but for Spotlight Asia's emergence as one ofIn just five years, Spotlight Asia has expanded from its roots into operate in, delivering a full suite of communications services including. Today, the agency is a trusted partner to global and regional clients in, all of whom seek athat blends international standards withSpotlight Asia's campaign portfolio spans the region's most high-impact brand moments. The agency led the, as well as the high-profile, setting a new benchmark for entertainment communications in the market. In 2025, Spotlight Asia produced the, and also led the— highlighting SAP's commitment to investing overinto a next-generation digital innovation hub in Ho Chi Minh City over the next five years."This award is a reflection of the incredible work our team has done in pushing boundaries and delivering campaigns that resonate deeply with local audiences," said Shaun Pham. "At Spotlight Asia, we've always believed that communications in this region must go beyond translation — it's about authentic cultural connection, strategic clarity, and storytelling that delivers real business impact.", Shaun brings nearly 20 years of experience in PR and strategic communications, including regional leadership roles at Uber, Ford Motor Company, and Netflix. Under his leadership, Spotlight Asia has become the go-to, a rising leader among, and a regional player trusted by top-tier brands launching or expanding across Southeast Asia.praised Shaun for embodying a new generation of business leaders who are reshaping industries with purpose, creativity, and accountability — and building legacies rooted in community impact and cultural fluency.With 2026 approaching, Spotlight Asia is poised for continued growth in regional brand campaigns, sustainability communications, corporate positioning, and cross-border activations — all built around its core mission:Hashtag: #SpotlightAsia

About Spotlight Asia

Spotlight Asia is a Bangkok-based strategic communications and public relations agency with a regional presence across Vietnam, Singapore, and the Philippines. The agency specializes in public relations, KOL and influencer marketing, social media content, media relations, and CSR campaigns. With clients in luxury lifestyle, hospitality, mobility, technology, and corporate sectors, Spotlight Asia helps global brands localize with cultural precision and creative impact.



