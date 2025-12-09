KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 9 — The Ministry of Transport (MOT) has clarified that outstanding traffic summonses will not affect a motorist’s eligibility for the BUDI95 petrol subsidy, following media reports suggesting otherwise.

In a statement, MOT stressed that traffic summonses and the Budi95 subsidy are two separate mechanisms that operate independently. “They are not the same matter and do not have any automatic direct connection,” the ministry said.

Under current policy, applicants must meet two basic requirements to apply for or continue receiving the subsidy:

Be a Malaysian citizen verified through MyKad.

Hold a valid driving licence.

A valid licence refers to one that is still within its active period or has expired for no more than three years.

MOT also reminded the public to continue complying with traffic laws to ensure the safety of all road users.